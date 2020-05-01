Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Clorox makes up about 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

Clorox stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

