Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,786 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,445,912 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.10% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.