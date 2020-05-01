Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $903,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.