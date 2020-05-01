Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,496,516 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.11% of Hecla Mining worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

HL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

