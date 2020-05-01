Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Coty were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Coty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

COTY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

