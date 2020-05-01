Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,513 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

Shares of CHKP opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

