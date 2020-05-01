Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,075 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

