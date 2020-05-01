Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,440 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.