Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 159,092 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after buying an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.44 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

