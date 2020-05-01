Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.37 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,460 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

