Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,393,091 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.12% of Iamgold worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

