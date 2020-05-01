Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,962,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $113.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

