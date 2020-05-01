Bank of America Corp DE Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOMX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOMX. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $2.99 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

