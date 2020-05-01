Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.