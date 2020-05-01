Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

MO stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

