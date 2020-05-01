Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IVE stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

