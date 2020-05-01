Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 53.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $141.90 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

