9,466 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

