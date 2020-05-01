9,466 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

