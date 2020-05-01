Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

APD stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

