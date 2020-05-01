7,934 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

