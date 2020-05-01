Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

