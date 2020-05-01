iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lowered by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $106.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

