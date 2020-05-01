ARP Americas LP Takes $141,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,380 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

