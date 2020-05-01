Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $113.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

