ARP Americas LP Takes $355,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.