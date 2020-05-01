Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $300,000 Holdings in Smart Sand Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $300,000 Holdings in Smart Sand Inc
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
ABIOMED, Inc. Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
ABIOMED, Inc. Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
Bank of America Corp DE Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report