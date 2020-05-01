Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

