Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

