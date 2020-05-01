Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 287 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

