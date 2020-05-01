Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $338.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $11,601,042. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

