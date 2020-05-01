Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

