Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 2,760 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 182.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $59.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

