Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,334.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

