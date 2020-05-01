Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21,454.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,870.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 75,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $69.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

