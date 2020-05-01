Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.48. The company has a market capitalization of $579.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

