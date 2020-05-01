1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $159.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

