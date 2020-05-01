Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $72.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 1745818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CINF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 128,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

