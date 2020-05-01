iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $29.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.