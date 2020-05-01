Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 204.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

