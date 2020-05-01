Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,282 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $271.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

