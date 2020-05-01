Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

