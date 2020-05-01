Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,367 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,651,802 shares of company stock worth $39,633,129.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

