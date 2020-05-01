Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 304,447 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304,447 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 233,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vale by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $8.25 on Friday. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

