Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,411.64.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

