Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.88 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 32.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

