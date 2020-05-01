Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 242.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $150.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

