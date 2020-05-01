Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

