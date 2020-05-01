Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $83.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

