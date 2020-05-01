Chesapeake Wealth Management Invests $238,000 in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

