Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $327,000 Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $134.41 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

