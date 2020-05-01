CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

